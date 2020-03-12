Bengaluru– Software major Wipro on Thursday said it would co-develop software solutions for retail and fashion industry with German ERP product firm SAP and jointly market them.

“The new software solutions will help retail and fashion firms to manage business processes and customer experience,” said the city-based IT vendor in a statement here.

AThe software code will offer functionality from fashion manufacturing to in-store merchandising.

“Retail merchandise management solution, based on SAP’s Hana cloud, will help innovation and business growth. It will address processes such as procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, supply chain, and core finance for retail,” said the statement.

Similarly, advanced fashion manufacturing functionality will strengthen planning and execution while catering to last-minute changes that have become a norm in the industry.

“The solutions will enable seamless integration with SAP cloud platform and allow customers to build differentiated extensions in the cloud,” said the statement.

A cloud offering for an intelligent store solution will help enhance the customer experience by increasing productivity through advanced processes and automation.

“Our cloud is designed to support retail merchandise management, omnichannel pricing and promotions, which will help retail and fashion firms to benefit from opportunities and develop targeted business models in a dynamic market,” said SAP retail business unit global head Achim Schneider.

The industry needs to create responsive, innovative and integrated solutions to adapt to changing market conditions.

“Our domain capability, experience in SAP’s Hana implementation, innovation and partnership enables us to build industry-specific solutions. This initiative will help our customers in the retail and fashion industry to achieve business outcomes by leveraging SAP’s cloud platform,” said Wipro president Harish Dwarkanhalli in the statement. (IANS)