Tokyo– Japanese consumer electronics giant Sony has sold over 110 million units of PlayStation 4 since the launch of the fourth-generation gaming console. This includes all available models, including the PS4 Pro.

The company also revealed that sales of PlayStation 4 from January to March 31 this year stood at 1.5 million units.

The PlayStation 4 is now the fourth best-selling console ever, behind the Game Boy/Game Boy Color, which sold 118.69 million units.

It remains to be seen if the PlayStation 4 will overtake Nintendo’s handheld gaming device — Nintendo DS (154.02 million) and PlayStation 2 (155 million).

With the PlayStation 5 around the corner, it is now unlikely that the current 4 will break any records.

Sony is expected to launch its PlayStation 5 soon and unveiled the new wireless game controller for the same, calling it ‘DualSense’ to reflect its new capabilities.

The controller features all new colour theme and has some added functionalities, both inside and outside.

There is also an integrated microphone, a first for Sony’s controllers, along with a USB-C port and an overhauled design.

Sony says the new button will operate in the same way but will have more functions that it will reveal in the future. (IANS)