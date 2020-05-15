Mumbai– The key Indian equity indices fell on Friday morning with the BSE Sensex falling below the psychological 31,000 mark.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange also was trading below the 9,100 level.

The indices were dragged down selling in banking, auto and finance stocks.

At 10.16 a.m., the Sensex was at 30,864.33, lower by 258.56 points or 0.83 per cent from its previous close of 31,122.89.

It had opened at 31,296.28 and has so far touched a high of 31,296.28 and a low of 30,828.89 points.

The Nifty50 was trading at 9,082.45, lower by 60.30 points or 0.66 per cent from the previous close. (IANS)