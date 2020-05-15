San Francisco– Elon Musks Boring Company has finished excavating the second of two tunnels planned for the Las Vegas Convention Centers underground loop transit system.



The first tunnel was finished back in February and the company will soon start working on above-ground passenger stations at either end of the tunnels, plus a third underground station in the middle of the loop, The Verge reported on Thursday.



The people-mover, which is being formally called the Convention Center Loop, is still scheduled to open to the public in January 2021 in time for the next Consumer Electronics Show (CES) but we still do not know if the event will actually take place owing to COVID-19 pandemic.



Travelling between various points of interest in Las Vegas will become a more convenient task with the help of the upcoming tunnel.



Earlier in May, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) said that the autonomous electric vehicles will ferry up to 4,400 passengers per hour at speeds of up to 249 kilometers per hour (155 miles per hour) inside two tunnels 40 feet below the surface.



Additionally, a pedestrian tunnel will also allow walkers to make the approximately 15-minute-long trek across the convention space, which spans 3.2 million square feet.



Las Vegas is one of five current cities where the Boring Company has projects either proposed, approved, or underway. (IANS)



