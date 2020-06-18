Mumbai– The key Indian equity indices traded in the green on Thursday after a choppy opening to the day’s trade.



The indices were subdued during the initial trade tracking weakness in the Asian markets. Further, the ongoing border tensions between India and China also weighed on the investor sentiments.



However, the indices rose from the initial lows and are currently trading in the green.



At 10.26 a.m, Sensex was trading at 33,632.01, higher by 124.09 or 0.37 per cent from the previous close of 33,507.92.



It opened at 33,371.52 and has so far touched intra-day high of 33,643.96 and a low of 33,371.52 points.



The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 9,926.65, higher by 45.50 points or 0.46 per cent from its previous close. (IANS)