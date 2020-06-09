New Delhi– Homegrown etailer Flipkart on Tuesday introduced voice assistant capability on its platform to make consumer’s e-commerce journey simpler and more natural.

Introduced in Flipkart’s grocery store Supermart, the voice assistant will enable consumers to discover and buy products easily using voice commands in multiple languages, starting with Hindi and English, said the company.

“The technology team at Flipkart travelled across the country to understand the various contours of building a voice capability and fine-tuned it to identify and respond to the different variations in Indian languages,” Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart, said in a statement.

The voice-first conversational AI platform has been built by Flipkart’s in-house technology team with solutions for speech recognition, natural language understanding, machine translation and text to speech for Indian languages.

These solutions are capable of understanding vernacular languages, e-commerce categories and products, and tasks such as searching for a product, understanding product details, placing an order, etc

The voice assistant for grocery is currently available to all English and Hindi users using Flipkart’s mobile app on Android devices and will be gradually made available on iOS and the website. (JANS)