San Francisco– Apple has announced that over 140 more repair businesses are now participating in its Independent Repair Provider Programme in the US which is now being expanded to Europe and Canada as well.

Since the launch of the programme last fall, there are now over 700 locations across the US providing out-of-warranty service for iPhone.

“When a customer needs a repair, we want them to have a range of options that not only suits their needs but also guarantees safety and quality so their iPhone can be used for as long as possible,” Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, said in a statement on Wednesday.

All of the businesses in the programme have access to free training from Apple and the same genuine parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics as Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and Apple Store locations.

Following a successful US launch, independent repair shops in 32 countries across Europe as well as Canada can now apply for Apple’s Independent Repair Provider Programne. (IANS)