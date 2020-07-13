Mumbai– The key Indian equity indices rose on Monday morning with the BSE Sensex gaining over 300 points, tracking gains in the Asian indices. The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) also was trading above the 10,800-mark.

Healthy buying was witnessed in IT, oil and gas and FMCG stocks.

Around 10.15 a.m. Sensex was trading at 36,906.45, higher by 312.12 points or 0.85 per cent from its previous close of 36,594.33.

It opened at 36,880.66 and touched an intra-day high of 37,024.20 and a low of 36,845.48 points.

Nifty50 was trading at 10,856.45, higher by 88.40 points or 0.82 per cent from its previous close. (IANS)