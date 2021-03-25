New Delhi– Samsung is planning to add more 5G smartphones to its premium segment portfolio in India.



According to industry sources, Samsung is all set to launch the 5G variant of its popular Galaxy S20 FE smartphone in India next week.



So far, Samsung’s 5G portfolio in India consisted of the recently-launched Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. With the launch of Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Samsung will bring the power of 5G to the affordable flagship range as well.



Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and will come in 8/128 GB variant. Galaxy S20 FE 5G packs in Samsung’s flagship triple rear camera with 30X Space Zoom and comes with a 32 MP front camera. Galaxy S20 FE 5G will sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate.



Samsung is likely to price Galaxy S20 FE 5G aggressively under Rs 50,000, making it Samsung’s most affordable 5G flagship in India.



The launch of Galaxy S20 FE 5G will give consumers a lot of choice in the affordable premium segment. It is also Samsung’s big bet against the recently-launched OnePlus 9 Series and Vivo’s upcoming X60 Series. (IANS)