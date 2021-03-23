Mumbai– The Indian equity indices shed major gains made during the initial trade on Tuesday, with the BSE Sensex trading below the 50,000-mark.

It rose above the landmark level to touch an intraday high of 50,115.24 points.

Around 10.40 a.m., Sensex was trading at 49,934.57, higher by 163.28 points or 0.33 per cent from its previous close of 49,771.29.

It opened at 49,876.21 and has touched an intraday low of 49,779.89 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,774.10, higher by 37.70 points or 0.26 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank and Maruti Suzuki India, while the major losers were Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank and NTPC. (IANS)