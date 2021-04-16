San Francisco– The long-time top Amazon Web Services (AWS) executive Teresa Carlson made a final keynote appearance at the Public Sector Summit Online this week and introduced her successor Max Peterson.

Peterson, currently AWS’s vice president of international sales within its worldwide public sector unit, will succeed Carlson as vice president of Amazon’s worldwide public sector unit.

Carlson, who worked at AWS for over 10 years, started the Public Sector business and reported directly to CEO Andy Jassy (who is replacing Jeff Bezos as Amazon CEO) is moving to global firm Splunk as president and chief growth officer, starting April 19.

She will report directly to President and CEO Doug Merritt.

Splunk produces software for searching, monitoring, and analysing machine-generated big data via a web-style interface.

“After 10+ years on an unforgettable journey, today is my last day at AWS. It has been the honor and joy of my life – and I’ve learned so much along the way,” Carlson tweeted on Friday.

Today, the AWS public sector is a global organisation. More than 7,500 government agencies, 14,000 academic institutions, and 35,000 nonprofits across 190 countries and territories use AWS Cloud.

“The 1,000 Genomes Project, the world’s first large-scale effort to index every letter of human’s genetic code, began hosting data on AWS in 2012. We also did important early work with @NASAJPL, who used AWS to stream images & video of the Curiosity Rover landing on Mars in 2012,” Teresa said in a tweet.

When Jassy was named to succeed Bezos in February this year, there were speculations that Carlson might succeed him.

Amazon finally selected former Tableau Software President and CEO Adam Selipsky to run its successful cloud business. (IANS)