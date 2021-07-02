San Francisco– Despite many challenges, Elon Musk-owned EV maker Tesla on Friday announced that it has produced and delivered over 200,000 vehicles in Q2 2021.

In the second quarter, the electric vehicle company produced 206,421 vehicles and delivered 201,250 vehicles.

“Our teams have done an outstanding job navigating through the global supply chain and logistics challenges,” the company said in a statement.

“Congrats Tesla Team on over 200,000 cars built & delivered in Q2, despite many challenges!!” the CEO tweeted.

Last quarter, Tesla had 185,000 deliveries globally, which was a new record.

Musk wrote to employees last week that Tesla is “executing well,” but they need to “go all out” at the end of the quarter.

The CEO warned that Tesla was facing some significant supply chain challenges during the quarter.

In June, Tesla has officially unveiled the new Model S Plaid at a delivery event in Fremont, which starts at $130,000 after a recent $10,000 price increase this week. (IANS)