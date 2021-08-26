San Francisco– Microsoft has promoted its head of Windows and devices Panos Panay to the role of an Executive Vice President who will directly advise Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, the media reported.



Panay will be part of the senior leadership team, joining recent appointee Xbox lead Phil Spencer, that advises Nadella, reports Bloomberg.



Panay oversees the development of Surface products and related hardware, along with the Windows client operating system (OS).



Under his, Windows is set to get its biggest overhaul in years, with a wide-ranging refresh of the user experience.



Panay who joined Microsoft in 2004 introduced Windows 11 on the Windows Experience Blog on June 24.



According to Microsoft, Panay is responsible for the overall direction and strategy for this innovative business, focused on delivering on the vision that is now Microsoft Surface.



He is also responsible for the Microsoft Hardware Division, where he manages user experience and development for all mice, keyboards, webcams and headsets.



Before joining Microsoft in 2004, Panay was a group program manager at NMBT Electrical Mechanical Division, responsible for end-to-end development and manufacturing of products such as keyboards, speakers and other electromechanical devices.



Panay has an MBA from Pepperdine University and a bachelor of science from California State University, Northridge. (IANS)