New Delhi– After the ruckus over Twitter blocking Congress party and some of its leaders’ accounts, the micro-blogging platform clarified on Thursday that the Twitter rules are enforced judiciously and impartially for everyone on its service.

The Congress party claimed that after blocking their former president Rahul Gandhi’s social media account, Twitter has now “locked” the party’s official handle @INCIndia.

Congress social media head Rohan Gupta said the official twitter account of the Congress were also locked.

A Twitter spokesperson told IANS: “We have taken proactive action on several hundred Tweets that posted an image that violated our Rules, and may continue to do so in line with our range of enforcement options”.

“Certain types of private information carry higher risks than others, and our aim is always to protect individuals’ privacy and safety. We strongly encourage everyone on the service to familiarise themselves with the Twitter Rules and report anything they believe is in violation,” the company spokesperson added.

Twitter had also blocked Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken’s handle who said that Twitter blocked him for supporting Rahul Gandhi.

Following the complaint by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Gandhi’s Twitter account was temporarily suspended and the party, from his official handle, tweeted that due process was being followed for its restoration.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder at homegrown micro-blogging platform Koo said that when a piece of content is under question as per the law of the land, that content needs to be dealt with in an appropriate manner.

“However, the person under question still needs to be approached in a dignified manner. Koo does not take away a person’s right to freedom of expression because of a piece of content,” she said in a statement. (IANS)