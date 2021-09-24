San Francisco– The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has started rolling out iOS 12.5.5 to older models of the iPhone and iPad.

“This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users,” Apple said in the release notes for iOS 12.5.5.

The update is available for the iPad Air, the iPad mini 2, and iPad mini 3, as well as the 6th gen iPod touch, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. All of these devices were dropped from support with iOS 13.

The iOS 12.5.5 update addresses issues related to maliciously crafted PDFs, web content, and apps.

Apple had previously rolled out iOS 12.5.4 in June with security fixes for WebKit vulnerabilities and other issues.

Apple has also started seeded the first betas of iOS 15.1 as well as iPadOS 15.1.

After removing SharePlay in iOS 15 beta 2, Apple has re-enabled the feature in the iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1 betas. Apple decided to pull SharePlay from the iOS 15 launch because it was not properly functioning and was still riddled with issues.

It adds features to the Health app like support for storing health-related data for Covid-19 immunisations and test results. With the latest iOS 15.1 Beta, one can now add vaccination cards to the Apple Wallet application. (IANS)