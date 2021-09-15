San Francisco– Google-owned Fitbit has confirmed that the Sense and Versa 3 would get the “Snore and Noise Detect” feature.

According to 9To5Google, that microphone-powered feature is now beginning to roll out.

To enable, users can open the Fitbit app and visit the “Sleep” page. Users will see a “Check for snoring” card, with “Learn more” telling you about “Snore and Noise Detect”.

There are two metrics being recorded — Sound intensity and Snoring events.

The microphone on the Sense and Versa 3 will “sample, measure and collect information about the noise in the environment” once Fitbit detects the user is asleep, the report said.

This occurs “every few seconds,” with snoring by other people in the room also counting, it added.

The company warns that this capability “impacts battery” and it recommends your device be charged at least 40 per cent before going to bed.

Users can always decide to stop using this feature. You can also delete your snore and noise data or your account at any time, the report said. (IANS)