San Francisco– US based search engine giant Google is reportedly planning to launch the stable version of the Android 12 operating system for the Pixel smartphones on October 4.

According to documents, Google will publish the source code for Android 12 on October 4. This source code will be published on the Android Open-Source Project (AOSP) Gerrit, and it will very likely coincide with the release of the Android 12 stable update for Pixel phones, reports XDA-Developers.

Google recently released the fifth and final beta for Pixel phones including the Pixel 5a and several third-party devices. Android 12 Beta 5 features the “latest fixes and optimizations” that were not included with Beta 4.1.

“In Android 12, you can now enrich your app’s notification experience by providing animated images in notifications. Also, your app can now enable users to send image messages when they reply to messages from the notification shade,” said Google.

Google earlier announced that with Android 12, people will be able to play the game even before they finish downloading it at speed up by almost two times, from downloading the game on Play store to launching it on your device.

Called ‘play as you download’, the new feature will give more power to Android game developers. (IANS)