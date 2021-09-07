San Francisco– Chip-maker Qualcomm has announced that it is working with Google and Renault to design an in-vehicle experience for Renault’s next-generation electric vehicle, the new Megane E-TECH Electric.

Renault Group will utilize the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm Technologies to power the vehicle’s technically advanced infotainment system- which is comprised of portrait-sized touchscreen infotainment displays for audio, visual and navigational functions.

“To further enhance the experience for drivers and passengers, infotainment systems in the new Megane E-TECH Electric will come equipped with built-in Google apps and services to not only provide intelligent infotainment and in-vehicle customer applications (such as Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play), but to also keep the vehicle fresh and current with evolving digital trends with its upgradeable capabilities,” the company said in a statement.

The new Megane E-TECH Electric’s stylish infotainment system aims to meet the automotive industry’s requirements and consumers’ growing demand for premium in-vehicle experiences, as well as to underscore the Megane E-TECH Electric’s position as a highly competitive electric vehicle in the market.

According to the brand, the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms are designed to transform in-vehicle experiences, supporting higher levels of compute and intelligence needed for advanced capabilities featured in next generation vehicles.

With Google built-in, the Megane E-TECH Electric will also feature hands-free help from Google Assistant, positionally precise navigational maps with Google Maps, as well as a rich ecosystem of automotive applications and services on Google Play that are connected and upgradeable. (IANS)