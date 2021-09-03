San Francisco– Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that its upcoming electric pickup truck — Cybertruck — has now been delayed to late 2022.



According to Electrek, there are a lot of eyes on the Cybertruck delivery timeline. Not only because of the popularity of the electric pickup, but also amid the current race to bring electric pickup trucks to the US in volume.



On the order page, Tesla updated the footnotes to confirm that the configurator will be available when “production nears in 2022”, the report said.



Musk also confirmed that Tesla does not expect to start Cybertruck production until the end of 2022.



Furthermore, the CEO noted that there’s so much new technology in the electric pickup truck that the production ramp-up is going to be very difficult.



Musk does not expect volume production to be achieved until late 2023. But he could not leave it on a bad note of a delay and he took the opportunity to hype up the upcoming Cybertruck.



“It will be a special project. Like a glitch in the Matrix. Like if Neo had a car,” Musk said.



When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck back in 2019, Tesla said that the electric pickup truck would make it to market by the end of 2021.



Over the last year, with the timeline coming closer, there have been signs that the Cybertruck could be delayed. (IANS)