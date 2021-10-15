New Delhi– After seeing s nine-fold revenue growth in 2020, the Arm-based notebook PC processor market will grow over three-fold to $949 million in 2021, a new report said on Friday.



According to Strategy Analytics, Apple, MediaTek and Qualcomm will capture the top revenue share spots in the Arm-based notebook PC processor market in 2021.



“Apple and MediaTek seized the initiative in the Arm-based notebook PC processor market. Apple will capture almost 80 per cent revenue share in 2021, driven by its Apple Silicon M1. MediaTek, on the other hand, will rank number two, thanks to its early leadership in the Arm-based Chromebook PC processor market,” Sravan Kundojjala, Associate Director of Handset Component Technologies service at Strategy Analytics, said in a statement.



In terms of units, the Arm-based notebook PC processor shipments will grow over two-fold in 2021, capturing over 10 per cent of total notebook PC processor shipments.



“Qualcomm, despite its close partnership with Microsoft on Windows OS, couldn’t make a dent in the notebook PC market so far. Qualcomm is investing heavily in the computing market with its Nuvia acquisition, and we will see results only in 2023. In the near term, Qualcomm can focus on Chromebooks to capture share from MediaTek,” Kundojjala added.



Meanwhile, Worldwide PC shipments totaled 84.1 million units in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 1 per cent from the third quarter of 2020, a Gartner report revealed recently.



As Covid-19 vaccines become more widely available, consumer and educational spending began to shift away from PCs to other priorities, slowing momentum in the market. (IANS)