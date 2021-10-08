New Delhi– Microsoft has acquired productivity platform Ally.io to help improve employe experience by aligning their work to the companys strategic mission and core priorities.



Ally.io, a leading OKR (objectives and key results) company, will join the Microsoft Viva family as part of its employee experience platform (EXP) designed to help companies embrace the new digital work life, Microsoft said in a statement late on Thursday.



The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.



The OKR category is a fast-growing and emerging space and Ally.io is leading the way as one of the most loved tools on the market.



Since its launch in 2018, Ally.io has been adopted by over 1,000 leading high-tech, manufacturing, financial services and healthcare businesses across more than 80 countries.



“Ally.io will power a new Microsoft Viva module. Viva is an employee experience platform that brings together communications, knowledge, learning, resources and insights – from anywhere you work,” said the tech giant.



Powered by Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, Viva helps organisations foster a culture of human connection, growth, well-being and success.



“Over the next year, we’ll be investing to bring Ally.io into the Microsoft cloud, evolve the existing integrations with Microsoft Teams, and weave Ally.io into Viva, Office, Power BI and the broader set of Microsoft 365 apps and services,” the company said.



“Until then, current customers can continue to expect the same great support and service, and new customers can continue to purchase the existing service through ally.io,” it added. (IANS)