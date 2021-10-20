Seoul– South Korean tech giant Samsung on Wednesday unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition along with the special editions of Galaxy Watch4 and the Galaxy Buds2 for global consumers.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition and Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Edition will be available in South Korea, the US, the UK, Germany, France, Canada and Australia starting October 20.

The Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsune Edition and Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsune Edition can be ordered starting October 20, with a limited number of products available in select markets.

“Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition opens new experiences for customers to reflect who they are, through the technology they use the most,” Stephanie Choi, SVP and Head of Marketing of Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

The company said that Galaxy Z Flip3 empowers users to express themselves with a compact, iconic design and premium features.

Since its launch, Galaxy Z Flip3 users have been drawn to the device’s unique customisation abilities including its flexible form factor, a creative array of accessories, and the ability to optimise their mobile experience with One UI.

Meanwhile, the partnership also brings Maison Kitsune’s playfulness into the Samsung Galaxy, with the iconic Maison Kitsune Fox logo coming to life in playful and creative ways on the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2.

“We are ecstatic to be bringing our distinct style and iconic Fox logo to Samsung Galaxy wearable designs,” said Maison Kitsune co-founder Gildas Loaec.

The Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsune Edition has Moonrock Beige straps punctuated with a charming Fox-shaped hole and delicate engravings for an eye-catching look.

It also includes an additional custom stardust gray strap featuring the Maison Kitsune lettering, so users can alternate looks and switch up their style.

The Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsune Edition also comes with Galaxy Watch4’s holistic suite of robust wellness features and One UI Watch, Samsung’s most intuitive user interface yet.

“The Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsune Edition are an exciting fusion of Samsung Galaxy’s latest wearable technology and Maison Kitsune’s multi-faceted Art de Vivre,” said Choi. (IANS)