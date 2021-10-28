Tokyo– Despite widespread supply shortages, tech giant Sony sold 13.4 million units of PlayStation 5, the company has announced.



PlayStation 5 sales remain relatively steady and strong with 3.3 million units sold in fiscal Q2 compared to 2.2 million last quarter.



Game sales were also up significantly at 76.4 million units compared to 63.6 million in the previous quarter, due in large part to third-party sales, Engadget reported.



All told, this amounted to a healthy 27 per cent boost in gaming revenue to $5.68 billion. However, operating income of $728 million was down compared to last quarter by $29 million. Sony’s fiscal year ends on March 31, 2022.



While Sony did sell more games last quarter, first-party titles dropped very significantly, from 10.5 million last quarter to 7.6 million in Q2, the report said.



That was offset in numbers by third-party games, but those don’t tend to be as profitable, it added.



Both Microsoft and Sony have acquired gaming studios to boost their Xbox/PS first-party titles, but Microsoft has been more prolific in that regard.



The company also said at the time that it had secured enough components for 22.6 million units sold by March 2022.



In India, the PlayStation 5 costs Rs 49,990 for the normal edition while the digital edition comes for Rs 39,990. (IANS)