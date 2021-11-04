Mumbai– Faster pace of vaccinations along with vastly improved economic scenario boosted India’s key equity indices during the initial phase of the special “Muhurat” trade session on Thursday.



A special hour-long session held every year on Diwali day – the Muhurat trade – marks the start of the Hindu New Year for the domestic equity market.



The initial trade saw the key equity indices – S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — make handsome gains.



Consequently, the Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) gained 115.65 points, or 0.65 per cent around 6.25 p.m., to trade at 17,944.85 points from its previous 17,829.20 points.



Similarly, the 30-scrip Sensex made gains during the initial period of the trade session.



It was at 60,192.36 points, up 420.44 points, or 0.70 per cent, from its previous close at 59,771.92 points. (IANS)