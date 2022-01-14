San Francisco– Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service is bringing Fortnite to both Android and iOS via a closed beta starting next week.

“Starting next week, Fortnite on GeForce Now will launch in a limited-time closed beta for mobile,” Nvidia announced in a blog post.

GeForce Now members can sign up for a chance to join the Fortnite limited-time closed beta for mobile devices.

One can register for a GeForce NOW membership and sign up to become eligible for the closed beta once the experience starts rolling out next week. Upgrade to a Priority or RTX 3080 membership to receive priority access to gaming servers. A paid GeForce Now membership is not required to participate.

GeForce Now will be available via browsers on Android and iOS, allowing players to play many games without having to download and install them first.

Earlier, the company’s official website in China said it is ending the ‘test’ version of the game in the region.

Fortress Night was launched in 2018 through a partnership with publisher Tencent.

No exact reason has been given why Fortnite China is suddenly being shut down. Only a few months ago, the Chinese government introduced new laws that prevent under 18 years from playing more than three hours per weekend. (IANS)