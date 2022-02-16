New Delhi– Google on Wednesday announced a multi-year initiative to build the Privacy Sandbox on Android, with the goal of introducing new advertising solutions and improve user privacy without putting access to free content and services at risk.

The company said that these advertising solutions will limit sharing of user data with third parties and operate without cross-app identifiers, including advertising ID.

“We’re also exploring technologies that reduce the potential for covert data collection, including safer ways for apps to integrate with advertising SDKs (software development kit),” said Anthony Chavez, VP, Product Management, Android Security and Privacy.

Google developed advertising ID to give users more control and last year, it introduced improvements to these controls, but “we believe it’s important to go further”.

The tech giant last week cleared a major regulatory hurdle as the UK’s competition regulator formally accepted the tech giant’s Privacy Sandbox commitments so that these don’t harm competition or unfairly benefit the search giant’s own advertising business.

“We realise that other platforms have taken a different approach to ads privacy, bluntly restricting existing technologies used by developers and advertisers,” said Google, indirectly taking on Apple app privacy changes.

“We believe that without first providing a privacy-preserving alternative path, such approaches can be ineffective and lead to worse outcomes for user privacy and developer businesses,” it added.

Google said that while it designs, builds and tests these new advertising solutions, “we plan to support existing ads platform features for at least two years, and we intend to provide substantial notice ahead of any future changes”.

Starting today, developers can review the initial design proposals and share feedback on the Android developer site.

“We plan to release developer previews over the course of the year, with a beta release by the end of the year. We’ll provide regular updates on designs and timelines, and you can also sign up to receive updates,” said Google.

The industry players welcomed the move.

“India’s journey to becoming the largest digitally connected nation brings with it not just tremendous potential but also great responsibility. Creating a safer internet requires the commitment of the entire industry and this initiative by Google is an important step in that direction,” said Umang Bedi, Co-Founder, VerSe Innovation. (IANS)