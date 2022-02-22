New Delhi– The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the successful resolution applicant and proposed promoters of grounded Jet Airways, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Vipula Gunatilleka as its Chief Financial Officer.

Gunatilleka, who was the CEO of SriLankan Airlines until January 2022, will be joining from March 1, 2022, a Jet Airways statement said.

“He has been shortlisted after a rigorous process run by our Executive Team over the last several months. I am certain Vipula will be an asset to the organisation and will provide the necessary vision to revive the operations of Jet Airways as per the plans of the Consortium,” the statement said, quoting Ankit Jalan, Member of the Monitoring Committee of Jet Airways and part of Jalan-Kalrock Consortium.

Prior to joining SriLankan Airlines, Gunatilleka was the CFO and Board Member of TAAG Angola Airlines from November 2015 to July 2018 under Emirates Management.

Commenting on the appointment, Gunatilleka said: “I am very excited to join the company and I look forward to contributing my knowledge of the last 30 years in Jet Airways’ resurgence in its new avatar. We will capitalise on the strong brand value which Jet Airways has in the market and use it to rebuild the lost ground.” (IANS)