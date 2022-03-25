New Delhi– Rolls-Royce, one of the world’s leading industrial technology companies, is keen to explore opportunities in the growing Indian civil aviation market.

At the Wings India 2022 event in Hyderabad, the company is focused on familiarising customers with its advanced Trent family of engines, including the Trent 700, Trent 1000, Trent 7000 and Trent XWB.

The Trent family is the most successful widebody programme and Trent powered fleets account for over 25 per cent of all engine flying hours on routes to and from India today. All of Rolls-Royce engines are certified to run on a blend of up to 50 per cent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and Rolls-Royce is committed to making all its engines compatible with 100 per cent SAF by the end of 2023.

Kishore Jayaraman, President – India & South Asia, Rolls-Royce, said: “Rolls-Royce has a strong legacy of partnership with India starting with powering the first commercial aircraft of Tata in 1932, and since then we have been contributing towards the development of a strong aerospace ecosystem in India. With India poised to become the third largest air passenger market, Rolls-Royce is well-positioned to meet the demands of a growing civil aerospace sector. As India sees more domestic and international routes opening up, there is a strong case for induction of widebody aircraft into the fleet mix of airlines in India.” (IANS)