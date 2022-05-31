Bengaluru– Tech platform for frontline workforce management BetterPlace on Tuesday announced to acquire OkayGo, an on-demand blue-collared gig workforce management platform, for an undisclosed sum.

With this move, BetterPlace said it aims to reduce the cost of hiring for enterprises by 15-20 per cent by providing them a pool of pre-skilled and pre-verified workers ready to be deployed for short-term tasks.

“Despite having a large employable pool, enterprises in India are now facing an acute shortage of skilled workforce. The only way to solve this problem is to provide a mutually beneficial marketplace geared towards enabling people to be gainfully employed,” said Pravin Agarwala, Co-founder and CEO at BetterPlace.

Through a marketplace model, OkayGo and BetterPlace will enable frontline workers to increase their daily and hourly earnings an average of 25-30 per cent.

“We started OkayGo with a clear vision to empower half a billion people to get flexible gig-opportunities and provide businesses with high quality talent instantly. BetterPlace would provide us a fillip to achieve our vision,” said Tomonaga Tejima, Co-founder at OkayGo.

Founded in 2015, BetterPlace has onboarded over 1,500 companies to date.

Founded in 2019, OkayGo focuses on increasing earnings per hour of frontline gig workers. Its clients include companies like Flipkart, Swiggy, Zomato, Jiomart, Zepto and Apollo.

Over the past two years, OkayGo said it has increased earnings for more than 10,000 frontline workers.

OkayGo is BetterPlace’s fourth acquisition so far as it acquired Oust Labs, Aasaanjobs and Waah Jobs in October last year. (IANS)