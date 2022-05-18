New Delhi– The Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation, which operates the airline IndiGo, on Wednesday appointed Pieter Elbers as Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approvals,

Elbers will join IndiGo on or before October 1, succeeding Ronojoy Dutta, who has decided to retire on September 30, after guiding IndiGo through the turbulent Covid period.

IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia said: “The Board of Directors and I would like to thank Rono for effectively leading our business for almost four years with a steady hand through what has been the most turbulent period in the airline’s history and aviation globally.”

Since 2014, Elbers has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Air France – KLM Group.

He started his career at KLM in 1992 at their Schiphol hub and over time, held several managerial positions in both The Netherlands and overseas in Japan, Greece, and Italy.

After he returned to The Netherlands, he was appointed as the Senior Vice President of Network & Alliances, before he was promoted in 2011 as the Chief Operating Officer.

Elbers was born in Schiedam, The Netherlands. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Logistics Management and a Master’s Degree in Business Economics.

“India promises to be the last bastion of ginormous growth globally and given Elbers’ deep understanding of the business, his legendary leadership qualities coupled with his energy and passion, we are ever so confident that under his stewardship, IndiGo will play a pivotal role in this growth opportunity,” said Bhatia.

On his appointment, Elbers said: “What IndiGo’s employees and leadership have jointly built, since its start 16 years ago, is, by any standard, truly impressive. I am very honoured and look forward to build upon this, working together with the entire IndiGo team. I am delighted to become a part of the next stage of IndiGo’s incredible journey, further fulfilling the vision of what the airline can do and will be for its customers and for India.”

Announcing his retirement, Dutta said: “I leave knowing that IndiGo is in the good custody of Mr. Elbers and that the future for IndiGo employees is secure and bright. I would like to thank all the employees at IndiGo for the kindness and affection they have shown me over the past four years. As I move forward to the next chapter of my life, I will look back with nostalgia, fondness, and a tinge of separation regret.”

IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. (IANS)