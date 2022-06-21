New Delhi–Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that there are still a few “unresolved matters” with Twitter before he moves ahead with his $44 billion takeover deal.

Addressing the Qatar Economic Forum organised by Bloomberg, the world’s richest man said that he is still waiting to know the presence of the actual number of bots on the platform.

“There is the question of, will the debt portion of the round come together and then will the shareholders vote in favour,” he said.

“I’d like to get like 80 per cent of North America and half the world on Twitter, which means the service needs to be appealing to people. They can’t be harassed,” Musk was quoted as saying.

He said he will focus on “driving the product” at Twitter and does not want to become the CEO of the micro-blogging platform.

Annoyed at the presence of fake users and bots on Twitter, Musk in May put the $44 billion takeover deal on hold.

Musk said he does not believe in Twitter findings, which claim that false or spam accounts represent fewer than 5 per cent of its monetisable daily active users (229 million).

He said that Twitter’s algorithm might be manipulating users and has “very bot-friendly” rules.

Musk also asked the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to probe whether Twitter’s claim on the number of its user base is true.

According to him, Twitter could have at least four times more fake accounts than what has been revealed in its US SEC filing. (IANS)