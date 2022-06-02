Gurugram– Hyundai Motor India Ltd, country’s first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since inception, on Thursday announced the rollout of its campaign — ‘Save Water Challenge’ to celebrate World Environment Day on June 3, with its customers across all Hyundai Workshops in India.

Taking a step ahead for a sustainable future, Hyundai is encouraging its customers to opt for Dry Wash while giving their favourite Hyundai car for service. Each dry wash helps save approx 120 litres of water. The 15 day ‘Save Water Challenge’ campaign will commence from June 3, 2022, and will culminate on June 17, while rewarding the participating customers in online and offline activities.

Commenting on the initiative, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), said, “Hyundai is reinforcing its global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ by continuously working towards a greener and brighter tomorrow. Under our water conservation campaign – ‘Save Water Challenge’, we have saved over 550+ million litres of Water by servicing 4.84 Million vehicles using dry wash in the last 4 years across Hyundai’s service network in India. We thank our customers for their active participation and opting for water less washing, while contributing towards a sustainable future.”

The ‘Save Water challenge’ includes both online & offline activities for customer engagement:

Customers opting for dry wash will be directed towards Dry Wash Photo Booth at service receptions at Hyundai workshops.

Customer can post picture on their personal social media handle by tagging @HyundaiIndia & 2 hashtags #SaveWater #JalBachaKeChal

To add excitement, Hyundai will be rewarding 100 lucky winners with Amazon vouchers worth Rs 2000 each. Additionally, a free PUC (Pollution Under Control) check will be organized for cars visiting Hyundai workshops across India on World Environment Day – June 5, 2022.

Numerous other eco-friendly initiatives in the service network like waterborne paint systems, Paperless Processes, LED Lighting, Solarisation & Rain Water Harvesting bear testimony to brand thought “Beyond Mobility” which focuses on a sustainable future for our future generations, Hyundai said.

Hyundai service facilities can also be experienced via 360 degree Digital & Contact-less Service.

From online service booking, vehicle status update, Pick & Drop from home/office to online payment facility, a touch free service experience is ensured for customers, wherever they are and whenever they want to. Customer can also use Hyundai Chatbot to look up new vehicles, book test drive, make bookings or even schedule service of their vehicles. With its strong network of 1430+ workshops, Hyundai has always been at the forefront in providing the best ownership experience to its customers at a reasonable cost with value offerings like extended warranty, Hyundai Shield of Trust & Roadside Assistance program. (IANS)