New Delhi– Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Biotech Startup Expo 2022 on June 9.

The Biotech Startup Expo is a two-day event to held on June 9-10 at the Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

It is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) to mark the completion of 10 years of setting up of BIRAC. The theme of the Expo is Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat’.

About 300 stalls will be set up at the Expo, which will showcase the applications of biotechnology in various fields such as healthcare, genomics, biopharma, agriculture, industrial biotechnology, waste-to-value, and clean energy, among others. (IANS)