San Francisco– Popular online discussion forum Reddit is acquiring machine learning (ML) platform Spell for an undisclosed sum.

Founded by former Facebook engineer Serkan Piantino in 2016, Spell provides cloud computing solution to allow people run resource-intensive ML experiments without high-end hardware.

“Serkan and his team are a great fit and we look forward to seeing how their capabilities and talent help us make Reddit simpler, richer, and more relevant,” Reddit Chief Product Officer Pali Bhat said in a statement.

Spell will shut access to new commercial customers in the midst of the acquisition, reports TechCrunch.

Some of the team members will move to Reddit and work on ML projects like how Reddit customises ad placements and keeps its communities safe.

Spell is “the best possible platform for anyone looking to develop powerful, reliable, and safe software using Machine Learning and AI,” according to its website.

Reddit recently launched its Community Funds programme with a $1 million investment.

The company said it has been experimenting with ‘Community Funds’ to help Reddit community ideas and passions come to life with financial support.

“Through our experiment, we funded 13 projects that communities nominated. Projects have included a comics tournament, a community-designed musical artist billboard in Times Square, and a digital conference for history buffs,” the company said in a blogpost.

The company had said to invite communities to submit ideas for projects, events and contests from June.

Reddit also added the ability to search comments for the first time to help improve search results for its more that 50 million daily users. (IANS)