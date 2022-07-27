San Francisco– Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s lawyers have filed a letter to the Delaware Chancery Court saying that microblogging site Twitter is not playing nice in the pretrial process and should be forced to do so.

The letter is addressed to Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick — who will ultimately decide the case over whether Musk can get out of his contract to buy Twitter for $44 billion — and also requests that the trial should be scheduled to begin on October 17, reports The Verge.

Recently, McCormick decided that the trial will start in October.

The microblogging site had pushed for proceedings to commence as early as possible, arguing that the ongoing shenanigans are hurting the company and that things should be resolved as quickly as possible.

Musk’s team asked for a much longer timeline, hoping to start the trial early next year. But McCormick picked October and told the two sides to begin preparation.

Now, Team Musk is saying it tried to begin the discovery process and was repeatedly thwarted by Twitter.

“Defendants’ efforts to make sure this case is trial-ready by October, have not been reciprocated by Twitter, who at every turn has sought to delay,” the lawyers wrote in the letter to McCormick.

Musk’s primary angle for getting out of the deal seems to be to prove that Twitter has a spambot problem it did not represent accurately, and he needs the information to prove it, the report said.

But, of course, that’s not what this case is about. It’s about the contract to buy Twitter and whether Musk is required to honour it, it added.

Musk’s lawyers cited three main issues holding up the process and asked McCormick to resolve all three. First is the lack of a specific trial date, which the letter says allows Twitter to “delay all other scheduling discussions.”

Twitter wants the trial to begin on October 10, but Musk wants it to start a week later, saying that the extra week of prep time would be crucial.

Second, Musk’s lawyers say that Twitter is not producing the documents it needs even though they’re easy to produce.

And third, “Twitter refuses to produce raw data that it maintains in the ordinary course,” which presumably refers to more of Twitter’s firehose data, and Musk’s team says it needs that data by August 1.

The letter asks McCormick to compel Twitter to produce all that information on Musk’s timeline. (IANS)