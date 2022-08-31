New Delhi– Global audio company JBL has launched world’s first wireless earbuds that has a smart charging case with a 1.45-inch LED touchscreen control panel and an immersive spatial sound.

Users can tap the LED touch display on JBL Tour PRO 2 earbuds to manage music, customise earbuds, receive calls, messages and social media notifications in real time, without touching smartphone.

“I am delighted with what we have created, in particular the smart charging case of the JBL Tour PRO 2. In our pursuit of new user-centric features, we haven’t ignored the essentials, however, as we continue to elevate the audio experience,” said Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Division.

If you need to take a call, the 6 mic design will ensure crystal clear audio on the wireless earbuds that costs 249 euros.

It offers 40 hours total music playback 10 hours in the earbuds with a further 30 in the case.

The company also launched JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones that will cost 299 euros in the European market.

“The JBL Tour ONE M2 combines best-ever hybrid True Adaptive ANC with JBL Pro-tuned drivers to fill your ears with only the best sound whether on-the-go, at work or at home,” said the company.

It offers up to 50 hours of playtime or 30 hours with ANC activated.

“Fast charge means 10 minutes plugged in and you’ll be free for 5 hours of legendary JBL Pro Sound,” the company added. (IANS)