New Delhi— Aiming to make India self-reliant in semiconductors production, considering the growing demand for them across the globe owing to the acute shortage, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved certain modifications in the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for its manufacturing.

Under the modified programme, a uniform fiscal support of 50 per cent of project cost shall be provided across all technology nodes for setting up of semiconductor fabs.

Considering the niche technology and nature of compound semiconductors and advanced packaging, the modified programme shall also provide fiscal support of 50 per cent of capital expenditure in equal mode for setting up of compound semiconductors, silicon photonics, sensors, and discrete semiconductors fabs.

The programme has attracted many global semiconductor players for setting up fabs in India, official sources said, adding that the modified programme will expedite investments in semiconductor and display manufacturing in India.

On the basis of discussion with potential investors, it is expected that work on setting up of the first semiconductor facility will commence soon, they added.

The changes in the scheme will help India become self-reliant in semiconductor manufacturing and enable it to meet the growing demand. (IANS)