Mumbai– Fintech startup Tortoise has received an undisclosed amount of funding from Sriharsha Majety co-founder and CEO of Swiggy and Lizzie Chapman co-founder and CEO of ZestMoney.

The Save Now Buy Later (SNBL) startup had, earlier this year, raised around $2.3 million, in a seed round of funding, from Vertex Ventures, a part of global investment firm Temasek.

“This round is our Mentors Round, where we are raising Angel cheques from category-defining leaders like Lizzie and Sriharsha and expect a few more such visionaries to join in. We are well capitalized from our Seed round, and hence this is less about the investment and more about access to such inspirational leaders,” said Vardhan Koshal, co-founder of Tortoise.

Tortoise was co-founded in 2020 by Vardhan Koshal and Surya Harsha Nunnaguppala. Recently, Nikhil Joy, a former Vice President at ZestMoney, joined the Tortoise team as the co-founder.

Tortoise allows users to save up for large purchases and rewards them for those savings. (IANS)