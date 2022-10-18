New Delhi–Samsung India on Tuesday launched its popular digital lending programme Samsung Finance+ for consumers to buy its wide range of consumer electronics products this festive season.

The company said that Samsung Finance+ is a simple, universally accessible digital lending platform wherein consumers will be able to upgrade to their favourite premium Samsung consumer electronics product by getting a loan sanctioned within 20 minutes at retail stores across the country.

“At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do. Samsung Finance+ is a testimony to our consumer-centric innovation and will help drive financial inclusion, furthering our commitment to Powering Digital India,” Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India said in a statement.

“We are positive that Samsung Finance+ will touch the lives of millions of consumers, especially those who are new to credit and are in semi-urban and rural markets,” he added.

The company mentioned that it is launching Samsung Finance+ at around 3,000 consumer electronics stores in 1,200 cities across the country.

It also plans to take Samsung Finance+ to more than 5,000 retail outlets in appx 1,500 cities by the end of 2022, supporting consumers during the festive period.

The Samsung Finance+ platform was developed in India at the Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B), where engineers worked closely with the Samsung India team to assess consumer requirements and design the features of the platform, the company noted. (IANS)