New Delhi– Nikon India has announced its entry into the healthcare sector, through the System Product Microscopy business.

The camera manufacturer aims to facilitate “direct sales, service, and distribution for their Microscopy Solutions”.

The company claimed that its newly-launched product AXR Point scanning confocal microscope provides the “world’s largest field of view of 25mm in one single shot” to give the most accurate statistical data.

“This segment offers huge potential, and we are upbeat about its growth prospects,” said Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India Pvt. Ltd.

“We plan to install the abdominal X-ray(AXR) system in a few research institutes in India. Our expected annual turnover for the fiscal year 22-23 will be around 5 per cent and we anticipate it to grow 10 per cent plus by the end of next year,” he added.

Additionally, the introduction of ‘Artificial Intelligence’ in the software resolves a number of research issues while reducing time.

“Nikon’s core Microscopy Software NIS Elements provides the perfect solution for researchers by supporting third party products,” the company said in a statement.

The company’s healthcare product range includes “General Microscope, IVF (in vitro fertilization) station and System Microscope Solutions”.

The microscopy market in India is expected to expand at a rate of 7a”10 per cent “during the same period,” it said. (IANS)