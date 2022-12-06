San Francisco— Tech giant Google has started rolling out new features for Pixel devices, including new security and privacy settings.

The tech giant rolled out VPN by Google One for Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at no extra cost, to protect users’ online activity, the company said in a blogpost on Monday.

Users can now review their security and privacy settings, risk levels, and other information all in one place, making it easy to protect their phones, accounts and passwords.

Google also rolled out the ‘Clear calling’ feature to Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, which enhances the other caller’s voice and reduces their background noise, with the help of a Tensor G2 chip.

With a Pixel 6 or newer, Recorder now recognises and labels each speaker when a user records and transcribes an English conversation. It also inserts line breaks when the speaker changes.

Additionally, users can also quickly re-label speakers with their names after the recording is finished.

The Fitbit Sleep Profile feature rolled out to Pixel Watch, which gives tips for better rest.

“Wear your Pixel Watch to bed for at least 14 nights each month, and you’ll see your results on the first day of the following month,” the company said.

Breathe easier with cough and snore detection features rolled out to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. With these features, Pixel can help users to understand what affects their sleep, like coughing and snoring activity during the night.

Digital car key, a feature that allows users to lock, unlock and start a compatible car using just their phone, can now be shared with friends and family who need access to their vehicle.

Live Translate feature can now translate texts in the messaging applications into five more languages: Arabic, Persian, Swedish, Vietnamese and Danish. (IANS)