New Delhi— Fintech platform BharatPe on Thursday announced the appointment of Sandeep Indurkar as its Chief Business Officer – Banking and Alliances.

He will lead the P&L for BharatSwipe, the company’s POS business as well as the rollout of BharatPe Speaker across markets, plus he will be leading the partnership with Unity Bank as well as the NBFC partners of BharatPe.

“I look forward to strengthening the market for BharatSwipe and Speaker. Also, I look forward to fostering the right partnerships with relevant players in the financial services ecosystem, with the objective of making a larger impact across merchant businesses,” Sandeep Indurkar said in a statement.

“Additionally, I am excited to work with the Product and Technology team at BharatPe to build next-gen payments and fintech products for merchants and consumers,” he added.

Indurkar will be reporting to Nalin Negi, CFO and Interim CEO, BharatPe and will spearhead all banking-related partnerships at BharatPe, the company said.

“I believe that Sandeep’s in-depth understanding of banking services as well as new-age banking products like digital banking and digital payments will be instrumental in our next phase of growth as we build cutting-edge payment products for offline as well as online merchants and consumers,” Negi said in a statement.

Indurkar has spent more than 18 years with ICICI Bank, where he spearheaded the digital transformation agenda. (IANS)