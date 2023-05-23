New Delhi– Allen Career Institute on Tuesday announced the appointment of former Meta executive Abha Maheshwari as Chief Executive Officer of its digital arm called Allen Digital.



Maheshwari has been tasked with building Allen’s digital and technology teams in Bengaluru, creating digital-first products for enhancing delivery of outcome-based learning to students.

“Her expertise in product management, growth, and partnerships in global consumer technology companies will help bolster our efforts to scale digital-first consumer experience at Allen,” said Nitin Kukreja, CEO, Allen Career Institute.

She previously served as a Director and Head of Commerce & Payments, Product Partnerships for India at Meta in their San Francisco office in the US.

Maheshwari was also part of the core leadership team that built and scaled Facebook’s Ads developer ecosystem to a multi-billion-dollar programme.

“I look forward to building upon Allen’s rich academic legacy and scaling access to education through technology-enabled, digital experiences,” said Maheshwari.

Allen recently hired Ankit Khurana as Chief Product Officer and Saurabh Tandon as Chief Technology Officer.

Allen plans to scale its technology and product teams in Bengaluru to 200 by the end of the year.

Founded by Rajesh Maheshwari in 1988, Allen Career Institute has a pan-India base with more than 200 classroom centres in 53 cities. (IANS)