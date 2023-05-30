Mumbai– Pluckk, a leading food-tech direct-to-consumer company, focused on farm to fork fresh produce, on Monday announced the appointment of Kunwarjeet Grover as the company’s Head of Growth.

Grover will be based in Bengaluru and will report directly to Pratik Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Pluckk. In his new role, he will be responsible to drive revenue across online and offline channels, lead sales and growth teams.

Grover joins Pluckk from the fast-growing direct-to-consumer company Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd (parent company of Mamaearth), where he was responsible for building and leading the P/L of marketplace business for brands like Mamearth, The Derma Co. and Bblunt.

Prior to Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd, he was associated with renowned companies such as Himalaya Herbal Healthcare, CavinKare, Philips Lighting, and Havells India Ltd. With over 12 years of experience, he specialises in P/L management, business development, online vendor management, and business planning/implementation.

He holds an MBA degree from IBS Hyderabad.

Commenting on the appointment, Pratik Gupta said, “We welcome Kunwarjeet to the Pluckk family. Kunwarjeet’s deep understanding of D2C and FMCG is something that Pluckk will immensely benefit from. His experience will enable us to sharpen our product portfolio and distribution into online and offline channels, including ecommerce, modern trade and general trade in the fresh category. His addition to the core team will help us double down on revenue and profitability across Pluckk’s online and offline presence.”

Speaking on the occasion, Grover said, “I am honoured and excited to join Pluckk as Head of Growth. The fresh produce industry is the fastest growing and largest penetrated category. Pluckk is an emerging leader and with the right value proposition, we aim to create an industry first story in the fresh food-tech category. I look forward to working closely with the talented teams at Pluckk and leveraging innovative strategies to drive remarkable outcomes and propel the company to new heights.” (IANS)