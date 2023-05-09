New Delhi– IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday posted an image on social media with Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the tech giant’s headquarters in the US, saying they had a good discussion on India Stack and the ‘Make in India’ programme.

Pichai last met Vaishnaw during his India visit in December, saying it was important for the government to create regulatory frameworks that help companies innovate on top of those local laws of the land.

“Met @sundarpichai at the @Google HQ. Good discussion on India Stack and Make in India programme,” tweeted Vaishnaw.

Pichai replied: “Thank you for taking the time to visit us at the Googleplex, Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw. Enjoyed discussing the many ways we’re working together on India’s digital transformation, and the opportunities ahead”.

In December, Pichai had said that India has a leadership role to play.

“It’s important to make sure you’re balancing the safeguards you’re putting for people and creating innovative frameworks so that companies can innovate on top of certainty in the legal framework,” he said in the presence of Vaishnaw, at Google India’s flagship event in New Delhi.

Vaishnaw said that the government is working on a range of bills that will safeguard users’ data and create a robust legal regulatory framework around the new internet economy.

Pichai had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledged support for India’s G20 Presidency.

“Thank you for a great meeting PM @narendramodi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India’s G20 Presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all,” Pichai tweeted after the meeting in the Capital. (IANS)