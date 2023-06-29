New Delhi– Chip maker Qualcomm on Thursday announced the 12 finalists of its hardware startup incubation programme — Design in India Challenge 2023.

Launched in collaboration with Nasscom and Startup India, the 8th edition of Qualcomm Design in India Challenge received around 145 applications representing a variety of sectors and applications.

The finalists are — Augrade Private Limited, Auklr Technologies Private Limited, Ayati Devices Private Limited, Flo Mobility Private Limited, Livnsense Technologies Private Limited, Marcn Technologies Private Limited, Rymo Technologies Private Limited, Savemom Private Limited, Siamaf Healthcare, Thryv Mobility Private Limited, Trebirth Private Limited, and Zebu Intelligent Systems Private Limited.

“We stand in awe of the visionary startups revolutionising sectors such as healthcare, training, EV transportation, wireless broadband, consumer electronics, and notably, agriculture. With masterful integration of 5G, hybrid-AI, robotics, drones, and extended reality, they have become catalysts for India’s impressive digital transformation,” Sudeepto Roy, Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm Incorporated, said in a statement.

The finalists will receive a grant of up to Rs 3.2 lakh along with mentorship and access to Qualcomm Innovation Labs, enabling them to build out their prototypes for various commercial use cases and applications.

Finalists will also qualify to receive an incentive for patent-filing and business development opportunities from Qualcomm Technologies’ global sales and business teams, according to the company.

“Qualcomm Design in India Challenge is our commitment to nurturing the enormous tech talent in India with our expertise and established technologies. We’ve been empowering India with the latest tech innovations and solutions, and we continue to encourage budding entrepreneurs and businesses to build revolutionary solutions that reshape our country,” Rajen Vagadia, Vice President, Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd. and President of

Qualcomm India & SAARC, said in a statement.

The company said that applicants submitted unique product demonstrations across a variety of product categories such as IoT, Automotive, Smart Infrastructure, Edge Compute, Health Tech, Robotics and Drones and Agri Tech, among others. (IANS)