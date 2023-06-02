San Francisco— Google-owned YouTube is reportedly testing a new ‘play counts’ feature on its music streaming service YouTube Music.

The new feature was spotted by some Reddit users using both the Android application and the web player.

This feature shows the overall plays a song has received from all users across the platform, reports Android Police.

However, the feature only applies to tracks listed under ‘Top songs’.

The ‘play counts’ feature is expected to roll out widely to all users in the coming weeks, the report said.

In April, Youtube had rolled out ‘podcasts’ in its Music application for users in the US on Android, iOS, and the web. The company had said all users can listen to podcasts on-demand, offline, in the background, and while casting and can seamlessly switch between audio-video versions on YouTube Music. (IANS)