New York– Consumers in the US spent a record $12.7 billion during the two-day Amazon Prime Day sale, as the company confirmed the first day of the sale was the single largest sales day in its history.

According to Adobe Analytics data, this year’s sales figure represents 6.1 per cent growth year-over-year, a new record.

In a separate blog post, Amazon said that over the course of the two-day shopping event, Prime members purchased more than 375 million items worldwide and saved more than $2.5 billion on millions of deals across the Amazon store, helping make it the biggest Prime Day event ever.

“The first day of Prime Day was the largest sales day in Amazon’s history, and Prime members saved more this year than any other Prime Day event,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Stores.

This year, Amazon offered more deals than any past Prime Day event, with home, fashion and beauty among the top-selling deal categories.

Prime members saved more this year than any other Prime Day event, saving more than $2.5 billion across millions of deals and getting exclusive access to the lowest prices on Amazon so far this year on select products from a variety of brands, the company informed.

Consumers spent $6.3 billion on the second day of the Prime Day event, up 6.4 per cent year-over-year, according to Adobe Analytics data. (IANS)