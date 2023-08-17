New Delhi– Professional visualisation and collaboration technology leader Barco on Thursday announced the appointment of Rajeeva Lochan Sharma as the Managing Director (MD) for India.

He succeeded Rajiv Bhalla, who decided to move on from Barco after successfully growing the India footprint for the company over a period of seven years.

“With a proven track record of leadership and expertise in the industry and a two-decade stint at Barco, we are confident that Rajeeva will play a pivotal role in steering our company toward greater heights,” Ann Desender, Chief Financial Officer, Barco, said in a statement.

“His strategic vision and collaborative approach will undoubtedly strengthen our organisation’s growth trajectory in India while fostering an even more vibrant and dynamic work environment,” she added.

Sharma previously served as Vice President of Operations & Special Projects, Barco India. He has been with the company in various capacities for over 20 years and has been a significant contributor to its growth.

“I am energised by looking at synergies across our different teams to collaborate & create a multiplier effect for our business. I am also excited to leverage the frugal innovation & software capabilities of our teams in India for global good for the company,” Sharma said in a statement.

Engineer by qualification, he is a seasoned leader who has contributed to Barco by leading many strategic initiatives such as business development of Smart Cities, in the country by launching many country-specific products, and in manufacturing operations, the company said. (IANS)