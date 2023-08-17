San Francisco– New York City has banned the popular Chinese short-form video platform TikTok on city-owned devices over security concerns.

A directive was issued on Wednesday following a review by the NYC Cyber Command, which, according to a city official, determined that TikTok “posed a security threat to the city’s technical networks”, reports The Verge.

As of now, city employees are not permitted to download or use the app or access the TikTok website from any city-owned devices.

“While social media is great at connecting New Yorkers with one another and the city, we have to ensure we are always using these platforms in a secure manner,” a New York City Hall spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“NYC Cyber Command regularly explores and advances proactive measures to keep New Yorkers’ data safe.” the spokesperson added.

The city cited federal legislation that outlawed TikTok earlier this year as well as US Office of Management and Budget guidelines that discourage the app’s use on government-owned devices.

US Congress has been trying for more than three years to push through legislation banning TikTok nationwide, claiming that the app’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, could use the information collected to spy on Americans.

“A number of US states have banned TikTok on government-owned devices, but governors have recently tried to go even further,” the report said.

In May, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte had signed a bill banning the short-form video platform, making it the first US state to ban the popular app.

Shortly after the bill became law, users of TikTok and the company itself filed a lawsuit against the state, claiming that it violated the free speech rights of Montana citizens. (IANS)